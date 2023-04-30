Coorg's Natural Beauty Stunning, BJP Govt Will Prioritise Promoting Such Places: Amit Shah

Quick links:
Amit Shah visited the hill station on Saturday during the ongoing campaigning for the assembly elections. (Image: Instagram/AmitShah)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday described the scenic beauty of Coorg in Karnataka as "stunning" and said the BJP government in the state will prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature.
Shah visited the hill station on Saturday during the ongoing campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections in the state and released on Instagram some pictures and videos of the tourist destination.
"The natural beauty of Coorg is truly stunning. Its emerald-green forests and stunning landscapes are sights to behold. The BJP government in Karnataka will prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature. #IncredibleIndia," Shah said in a post on Instagram.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.