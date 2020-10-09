Cop Or Neta?: Kapil Mishra Exposes Param Bir Singh, MVA & India Today; Calls TRP 'new EVM'

BJP leader Kapil Mishra slammed the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for conspiring, assaulting & levelling false allegations against Republic Media Network as the Mumbai Police was left red-faced after their attempt to implicate Arnab Goswami & his team failed and it emerged that India Today was the channel actually named in the relevant FIR and not Republic.

Republic TV accessed the FIR copy of Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited - the company which responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), and exposed Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh factually-fatal attempt to implicate Republic Media Network as the FIR was India Today being mentioned numerous times instead of Republic.

In effect, the complaint over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier on Thursday held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV, and he had proceeded to go on the very channel that was named and continue his falsities.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Mishra slammed Param Bir Singh for his embarrassing statement by a 'commissioner who acted like a political leader' and pointed out that the Congress party & their supporters were left red-faced after being exposed.

Kapil Mishra slams Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh, Congress

रिपब्लिक के खिलाफ साजिश, हमला, झूठे मुकदमे, कमिश्नर द्वारा नेताओं जैसी बयानबाजी शर्मनाक



कांग्रेस और कांग्रेसी चमचें बौखलाए हुए हैं



FIR में रिपब्लिक नहीं India Today का नाम हैं pic.twitter.com/VE72Z6WFOz — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 8, 2020

Season 1 - EVM खराब हैं

Season 2 - TRP गलत हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 9, 2020

Here is Arnab's full statement:

"The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely and totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. In fact, India Today has been mentioned multiple times in the FIR. There is not a single mention of Republic TV. Now, the main witness in the case has also gone on record and named India Today as the English channel for which financial compensation was allegedly provided to gain viewership. The complaint against India Today was made on October 6. Param Bir Singh closes the investigation against India Today within 16 hours and does a press conference against Republic TV. Now, that the FIR is out and the critical witness is on record, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner has been caught red-handed. He must, in the interest of morality, quit."

India Today named in FIR

Republic TV accessed the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on the complaint of Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited. This company is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Arrested by the Mumbai Police, Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed.

As per the complainant, some persons try to increase the ratings by making panel homes watch certain channels against payment of money. Furthermore, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

