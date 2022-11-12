Cop Who Oversaw Jitendra Awhad's Arrest Transferred To Traffic Hours After NCP Neta's Bail

The DCP of Police (Thane, Zone V) Vinay Kumar Rathod, who oversaw the arrest of former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad over hooliganism, has been transferred, minutes after Jitendra Awhad was granted bail.

Rathod has now been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Thane city).

Earlier on Saturday, Awhad was granted bail in a case in connection with hooliganism at a movie theatre.

Jitendra Awhad & goons assault moviegoers

On November 7, Awhad and his supporters stormed into a multiplex in Thane and stopped a show of "Har Har Mahadev", alleging that the move distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Some cine-goers were also thrashed by his supporters when they protested against the violent stopping of the show, video footage of the incident showed.

The clip also showed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader trying to do some damage control by offering some money to the victims. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak further, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.

Following this, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Vartak Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Awhad was the housing minister in the previous Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.