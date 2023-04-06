Cops Stop BJP MP Locket Chatterjee From Joining Hanuman Jayanti Procession In Hooghly

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP in West Bengal, alleged that she was stopped by police officials from joining the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Hooghly. Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee protested against the stoppage and alleged that she was called an 'outsider' and was this prevented from performing the pooja at a Temple.

"I told them (the police officers) that let me perform the pooja and they said 'I am (an) outsider'. I am not an outsider, I am a Member of Parliament, (and) I represent Hooghly. I represent 16 lakh people and speak about issues in Hooghly in the Parliament. How can I be an outsider? What they are saying is not right," Chatterjee said while speaking to ANI. "I have this High Court order and there is nowhere written that any leader or parliamentarian cannot join a Shobha Yatra," the MP added.

When asked if she tried reaching out to the administration, she said, "SP did not take my calls, DC did not take my calls. I have called the Governor, let's see what happens. They have no answer why they have stopped me, all they are saying is I am an outsider."

Locket Chatterjee calls out Mamata Banerjee

While on a Dharna on her way to a Temple, Chatterjee tweeted a video calling out CM Mamata Banerjee. "Is the Bengal Police allowed to call a regional MP an outsider and stop her religious rituals? Now in Mamata Raj calling regional MPs as outsiders and preventing them from going to the area and participating in programs is going to hurt the sentiments of the people," she tweeted.

She also tweeted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by CM Banerjee has completely failed in maintaining law and order in the state. The MP further questioned if there are similar restrictions on attending events of other religions alleging that this is why the instances of stone pelting at Hindu festivals at their peak.

To make sure similar situations do not play out on Hanuman Jayanti as they did on Ram Navami, the Union Home Ministry has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in Bengal. Troops from the paramilitary forces are already deployed in Hooghly, Barrackpore, and Kolkata on Hanuman Jayanti after the Calcutta High Court's order.