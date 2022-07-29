Cornered over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark, the Congress party demanded an apology from PM Modi and Union WCD Minister Smriti Irani. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told the media on Friday that BJP MPs behaved badly with Sonia Gandhi on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Claiming that Chowdhury had apologised for his comment, he accused the Centre of deflecting attention from key issues. Venugopal also mentioned that Congress parliamentarians had submitted a privilege notice in connection with the war of words between Gandhi and Irani.

KC Venugopal remarked, "For what should Sonia Gandhi apologise? Basically, PM has to apologise. What happened in Lok Sabha is condemnable. It is an unfortunate incident in the history of Lok Sabha. Everyone knows about Sonia Gandhi. She is not new in the Lok Sabha. Yesterday, all of them tried to corner and abuse her under the leadership of Smriti Irani. This is what BJP is doing every day. They want to divert the issue of price rise, and unemployment. That is why they are doing this drama."

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury already told it is the slip of the tongue. What else do you need? He told that he is ready to go to the President and seek her apology. Then also, you are creating an issue and quarrelling with Sonia Gandhi. You are trying to attack Sonia Gandhi," the Congress MP added.

BJP wants to divert the entire issue of price rise & employment which is why they're doing these dramas. They're asking for an apology from Sonia Gandhi even when Adhir Ranjan (Cong MP) already said it was a slip of tongue. They're cornering Sonia Gandhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal pic.twitter.com/ADvBUi62qv — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

War of words in Lok Sabha

On Thursday, a heated exchange took place between Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani after Lok Sabha was adjourned following the uproar over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remarks. As per sources, Gandhi approached Rama Devi who chaired the session to talk about the sexist comment by the Leader of the Opposition. At that juncture, Smriti Irani who was standing nearby intervened. On the condition of anonymity, an MP told Republic TV, "Sonia Gandhi was quite aggressive and harsh while talking to Smriti Irani, she waved her finger at Smriti Irani and said you don't talk to me".

Sources revealed that BJP MPs also came there and started raising the slogan 'Sonia Gandhi Maafi Mango' (Sonia Gandhi apologise). In a reference to this incident, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the media, "Sonia Gandhi herself came up to one of her senior members Rama Devi to find out and one of our members approached there and she said, 'You don't talk to me'. Putting a member of Parliament down in the House shows instead of remorse from the highest leader of the Congress party, we find greater and greater aggression".