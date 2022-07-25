Cornered In Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray Targets Rebels In Interview To Party Mouthpiece

Facing a serious challenge to his leadership, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray targeted the rebels in an interview with party mouthpiece Saamana. Executive Editor and Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut who interviewed the ex-Maharashtra CM revealed that the interview will be telecast in two parts on July 26 and July 27. Sharing a teaser of the interaction, Raut is seen asking Thackeray about the legal fight for the control of Shiv Sena in the Election Commission. Commenting on this, Thackeray replies, "You (rebels) are not capable. You don't have the guts. You betrayed me".

During the interview, the Shiv Sena MP also highlighted that Chhagan Bhujbal and Narayan Rane had also tried to split the party earlier. Taking a swipe at the faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena chief warned, "The stamp of betrayal on the forehead will never be wiped out". While Bhujbal joined NCP and Rane jumped ship to Congress and BJP, none of them could get the CM's post. He was also asked about the experiment of Maha Vikas Aghadi in the wake of the collapse of the state government.

SC to hear pleas on August 1

Amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court on July 20 adjourned the hearing of Shiv Sena's pleas until August 1. An SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli gave time to both sides to frame the issues and file the same. Hinting at the formation of a larger bench in the future, it also directed the Assembly Speaker to not decide on any disqualification petitions. The apex court also asked the Legislative Assembly secretary to keep all records in safe custody.

In its order, the SC held, "After hearing the counsels it has been agreed that some issues may if necessary be referred to a larger bench also. Keeping in mind the same, to enable the parties to frame the issues, let them file the same preferably by next Wednesday. We request both sides to prepare a compilation. List on August 1st."

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the Uddhav Thackeray camp and argued that democracy is in danger if governments in any state can be toppled despite the bar under the tenth schedule of the Constitution. On the other hand, Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve stated that inner party democracy has been throttled by disqualification proceedings. Most importantly, the CJI observed during the hearing that the removal of the Legislature Party leader is in the domain of party MLAs.