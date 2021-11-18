'Cornered' over Kalahandi teacher's death, BJD to hit streets against LPG price rise

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (PTI) The ruling BJD in Odisha announced that it will intensify its stir against the Centre over the rise in cooking gas prices, and gave call for a three-day protest across the state from November 22.

The BJD's announcement comes amid statewide agitation by the opposition BJP and Congress over the woman teacher's kidnap and murder in the Kalahandi district.

The BJD hit out at the Centre, blaming it for raising the price of the cooking gas cylinder by up to 70 per cent during the last three and a half years.

The 14 kg LPG cylinder, which was available at Rs 549 in 2016-2017, has gone up to Rs 928 now, an increase of nearly 70 per cent, BJD chief whip in state assembly Pramila Mallick said on Wednesday.

"We are not saying this, the Union Petroleum Minister himself has given this information in Parliament," she said.

The BJD also claimed that the Centre's 'Ujjwala' scheme has miserably failed in the state with a drastic reduction in the number of cylinder refills due to the sharp rise in prices.

Mallick said that though the Centre reduced duties on petrol and diesel, it did not consider the demand to reduce the price of cooking gas.

Therefore, the BJD has decided to protest against this unprecedented hike in cooking gas prices, she said.

All three frontal organisations of the ruling party -- Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal -- will participate in the demonstrations, she added.

In a statement, the BJD said that its members will hold dharna and demonstrations before the offices of three revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs) from November 22 to November 24. Protests will also be organised at the block level.

The BJP claimed that the BJD was hitting the streets after being cornered by the opposition parties over the teacher's death ahead of the local body polls in the state.

The opposition is demanding the removal of the Minister of State for Home DS Mishra for allegedly shielding the accused in the case.

"This is a bid to divert public attention from the main issue of crime against women and the ruling party's role in shielding the accused persons. The Narendra Modi government is aware of the people's plight and it has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel," BJP spokesperson Pitamber Acharya said.

The BJP has also begun a signature campaign to garner support for its demand of Mishra's removal. The collected signatures will be sent to the President, party leaders said.

Congress MLA Suresh Routray said, "We will continue the agitation, demanding justice for the Kalahandi teacher till the panchayat polls if Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik does not sack Mishra." PTI AAM SOM SOM

