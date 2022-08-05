Cornered Rahul Gandhi Claims ‘death Of Democracy’ In Presser; Mum On National Herald Case

Cornered over his alleged role in the National Herald case, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a frontal attack against the Centre on Friday. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, he fearmongered about the condition of democracy in India and claimed that all institutions are controlled by RSS. Escalating his attack on BJP, he opined, "Hitler also won elections. Hitler won the elections as the entire institutions of Germany were under his control. He had SA. Give me the entire structure and I will show you how an election is won".

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. What India has been built brick by brick starting almost a century ago is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes. All of India knows it. Anybody who stands against the idea of dictatorship, doesn't matter who he is- caste, religion, male, female, he is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested."

"The idea is that people's issues whether they are price rise, unemployment, and violence in society must not be raised. That is the sole agenda of the government. The government is being run to protect the interest of 4 or 5 people. This dictatorship is being run in the interest of 2 or 3 big businesspeople by two people," he added.

Levelling another charge against the Centre, he said, "The opposition fights in a democracy banking on institutions-legal, judicial, electoral structure and media. All those institutions are supporting the government because the government has appointed its own people inside institutions. Every institution in the country is not independent. Every institution in the country is controlled by RSS. One RSS leader is sitting in every institution. We are not fighting against a political party, but the entire infrastructure of the country. When our government was there, the infrastructure would remain neutral. We wouldn't control the infrastructure."

Rahul Gandhi flays Centre

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come on a day when Congress is holding nationwide protests over unemployment and inflation. Flaying the Centre over its purported reluctance to accept its failures, he argued, "The Health Minister will tell you that our performance (in tackling COVID) was better than all other countries of the world. UN is saying that 5 million people died. The Indian government is saying that you are lying. In Gujarat, dead bodies piled up. You saw it in the Ganga. Lakhs of people died. But the Indian government says that this is not the truth. Unemployment is increasing. But the government is saying it is not the truth".

He also launched a personal attack on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dubbing her a "mouthpiece". The Wayanad MP commented, "I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about is something else. I don't think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece. If she had an understanding, we would not be in the situation we are in. The entire job creation system in India has been destroyed".

Silence on National Herald case

Sporting a black-coloured armband during the presser, Rahul Gandhi failed to answer any specifics on the National Herald case in which he and his mother Sonia Gandhi have been extensively questioned by the ED. Observing that he will be attacked more if he continues to raise people's issues and speak the truth, he quipped, "I get great joy when my political opponents attack me". According to him, there was a systematic attempt to target the Gandhi family as it represents an ideology. He also warned of "devastating consequences" owing to the alleged democracy decline in India.

Referring to the National Herald case, Rahul Gandhi stated, "If you get the chance, go and talk to the ED officers who interrogated me. They will tell you what happened in that room". He elaborated, "Question all you want. There's absolutely nothing there. Everyone knows it. My job is to resist the idea of RSS. I am going to do it".

"They attack the Gandhi family because we fight for an ideology. There are crores of people in the country like us. We fight for democracy, and communal harmony and have been fighting for many years. I am not the only one who has been fighting. My family has laid down their lives," the ex-Congress president stressed.