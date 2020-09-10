'Corona Is Gone' Declares Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh To A Packed Rally In Hooghly

In a shocking comment, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday, declared 'Corona is over!' while addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district. Addressing a packed crowd where most people were not wearing masks and social distancing went for a toss, Ghosh said that (Didi) CM Mamata Banerjee was imposing lockdowns not due to Corona, but due fear of BJP. Not wearing a mask himself, Ghosh affirmed that BJP will rally, wherever they stand, openly defying the government's COVID-19 guidelines.

West Bengal launches "COVID warrior club", here's all you need to know about it

Ghosh: 'Corona is gone!'

Didi (Mamata) is feeling sick not because of Corona but due to fear of BJP. Corona has gone. Didi is just making things up, imposing lockdown as a trick to not allow BJP rallies. But friends, wherever we go, we'll rally, wherever we stand, we will rally.

From Dhaniakhali (Hooghly zela), while addressing a public meeting this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Oa7AlnmsVn — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 9, 2020

BJP is already gearing for West Bengal polls in 2021, eyeing to finally unseat Mamata Banerjee. Buoyed by its 2019 Lok Sabha performance where the saffron party won 18 seats and ruling Trinamool won 22 seats in the states, BJP has succeeded in inducting several high-profile Trinamool leaders into its wings over the year. Banerjee, on the other hand, has roped it poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for her re-election campaign.

BIG: "It is an internal matter," says Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee on her meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor

ICMR: 14% of Kolkata have anti-bodies

Contrary to Ghosh's declaration, ICMR's serosurvey study conducted in June declared that over 14 percent of Kolkata residents have developed COVID-19 antibodies. According to senior doctors, the survey indicated that the transmission is high in the metropolis, which is far from developing herd immunity or antibodies to combat COVID-19. In neighbouring South 24-Parganas district, it is 2.5 percent while it is 1 percent in Alipurduar district, the survey said while less than 1 per cent of antibody positivity rates have been found in districts of Purba Medinipore, Bankura and Jhargram.

Lalu Yadav tells RJD VP Raghuvansh Prasad, "You're not going anywhere" as latter quits RJD

Bengal's COVID crisis

Bengal has been embroiled in a tussle with the Centre over the inter-ministerial central teams' visit, testing kits, PPEs and the number of COVID deaths. While Banerjee accused ICMR of sending defective testing kits, ICMR rebuked Bengal to report correct number of COVID deaths as Bengal was excluding deaths due to co-morbidities. Currently, Bengal has extended its lockdown, adding a bi-weekly lockdown as its active cases touched 23,341 and recovered cases stood at 1,62,992 while the toll mounted to 3730.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 44,65,864; Mumbai Mayor tests positive