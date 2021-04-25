Coronavirus Protocol Goes For A Toss At Social Event Of Former JDU MLA Munna Shukla

Amid an unprecedented crisis brought by the COVID pandemic which has led to a lack of medical oxygen supply in the country, Bihar's former Janata Dal (United) (JDU) MLA and "bahubali" of Bihar Munna Shukla violated COVID-19 guidelines by arranging a social gathering at his residence at night. Bhojpuri film star Akshara Singh was also present at the event.

Twitteris criticized the politician as soon as the video went viral on social media.

"He is Bahubali of Bihar and former MLA Munna Shukla. Night curfew does not apply to them. In the event of nephew's upanayana, Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh called to dance, aerial firing was done through Carbine and broke the government guidelines. He has also made dancers perform for him when he was in jail," slammed a twitteri in Hindi.

Shukla was celebrating his nephew's Upanayana ceremony where people could be seen dancing without masks and no social distancing can be seen as hundreds of people can be seen in the event. The rules of night curfew were also broken by arranging the event.

Bihar COVD-19 cases

COVID-19 is currently out of control in Bihar with more than 12000 cases reported on Saturday. The capital city, Patna is recording a maximum number of cases in the state. There are more than 80000 active cases in the state and the fatality rate is more than twice the recovery. On Friday, additional secretary, Ravi Shankar Choudhary scummed to the virus. Bihar's positivity rate is above the danger level at 11.71%. After Patna, Muzzafarpur, and West Champaran have recorded a higher number of cases.

India COVID-19 cases

India on Saturday recorded fresh 3.49 lakh COVID-19 cases. The total tally has now reached 1.69 crore and in last 24 hrs, 2,767 people lost their lives. This is the fourth consecutive day when the country has reported more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, top contributors to these number of cases remain Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.