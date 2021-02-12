'Corporate Professional Running TMC': Dinesh Trivedi Hints At Prashant Kishor Role In Exit

Speaking to the media minutes after he announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi took an indirect dig at political strategist Prashant Kishor. Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee is working with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC to ensure the re-election of the party in the Assembly election due in April-May this year. In a veiled reference to Kishor, Trivedi contended that a corporate professional who knows nothing about politics is virtually running the party. Revealing that was no internal party forum for him to express his views, the former Railways Minister reiterated that he could not remain a mute spectator when there is violence and corruption in West Bengal.

On Friday, TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi remarked, "In every person's life, there comes a time when you have to take a decision. It was very good for me that I have 5 and a half years left, I could have lived comfortably as I have a big bungalow in Delhi. But we don't enter public life for this. When there is so much violence, corruption and it has been our history that we have spoken against violence. You got the Right to Information when I went to the Supreme Court for the Vohra committee. I am not saying anything new today."

"This situation arose as I had no forum to talk. No one has the time. When the party passes into the hands of some corporate professional, he runs the party. None of them have the time. People who don't know the A, B, C of politics becomes our leader. In such a situation, what else can a person do," he added.

Right now I am on my own. I feel relieved in the sense that I don't feel guilty: Dinesh Trivedi, after tendering his resignation as TMC MP in Rajya Sabha when asked if he will join BJP or any other party — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

Woes for TMC increase

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, the exodus of TMC leaders to the JP Nadda-led party has increased manifold. For instance, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. Adhikari, who served as the West Bengal Minister for Transport, Irrigation, and Water Resources, resigned from the Cabinet and the Assembly on November 27 and December 16 respectively.

His induction is perceived as a blow to TMC as the Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. On January 5, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from his post. Addressing a press conference two days later, Shukla refused to endorse the re-election of the TMC government in 2021. The all-rounder reckoned that Mamata Banerjee's chances of returning as CM depends on her track record in office. On January 30, TMC received another blow as 5 of its former leaders- Rajib Banerjee, Prabir Ghosal, Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP.

