Corrected A Historic Blunder: BJP Hails Move To Drop Sheikh Abdullah From J&K Police Medal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir government's move to replace the 'Sher-i-Kashmir' symbol from the J&K Police medal with the National emblem of India. 'Sher-i-Kashmir; was a reference to National Conference founder and former J&K Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who is the father of NC Chief Farooq Abdullah and grandfather of Omar Abdullah.

As per recent government order, the 'Sher-i-Kashmir' embossed on one side of the medal will be replaced with 'The National Emblem of Government of India' and the other side will be inscribed with the J&K state emblem for Gallantry and Meritorious service.

'Corrected a historic blunder': BJP

Former JK Deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh welcomed the decision, calling it the right move to correct a historic blunder. He claimed that the man who was responsible for terrorism in Kashmir, his face was on the medal of gallantry and meritorious service.

Buoyed by the move to drop 'Sher-i-Kashmir' from the Police medal, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said, "The J&K Police will now get gallantry awards with the national emblem. This will inspire the jawans and make them proud. The administration has taken a commendable decision. We welcome the move."

Meanwhile, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said, "The ideology that kept Jammu and Kashmir separate had ended" by the latest decision.

"The JK Administration and the Indian Government have taken a good decision to remove a photo of so-called Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah from the Police medal. To this day, these parties consider Aurangzeb and other attackers as their ancestors. We welcome this step that has ended the ritual that kept J&K separate for 70 years," Gupta said in a statement.

In January 2020, the J&K Administration replaced the word 'Sher-I-Kashmir' with 'Jammu and Kashmir' on the police medal for gallantry and meritorious service. On Republic Day this year, 115 police personnel, including three Inspectors Generals of Police (IGPs), were conferred Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service (JKPMMS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry (JKPMG).