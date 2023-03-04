'Corrupt Karnataka MLA Will Get Padma Bhushan': Kejriwal As Sisodia Gets More Days In Jail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP over the Lokayukta raids on the party's MLA Madal Virupakshappa who was found in possession of crores of rupees. Kejriwal, who is in Bengaluru said during his address on Saturday, March 4 that this happened right after Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Karnataka but no action has been taken against the MLA. Not only Virupakshappa, his son Prashanth Madal is also in the midst of all this as he was allegedly caught receiving bribes worth Rs 40 lakh and later Rs 2.2 crore was recovered from his office at the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

BJP might award the MLA Padma Bhushan: Kejriwal

"One of their (BJP) minister's son was found in possession of Rs 8 crore but he isn't arrested yet. Maybe they will award him Padma Bhushan next year," Kejriwal said while his own former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in CBI custody over the alleged liquor scam." Any rapist, thief there is across the country, they include them in their party. Who got caught was the MLA but they have jailed Manish Sisodia. This is complete injustice," the Delhi CM added.

"Manish Sisodia's house was raided but nothing was found. They say Manish Sisodia is corrupted but in raids, only Rs 10,000 was found from his house. They couldn't find anything even in Manish Sisodia's bank locker," Kejriwal claimed. Kejriwal also called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in his victory speech at BJP headquarters in Delhi following the northeast assembly elections. "Modi Ji mentioned AAP in his speech. He is getting scared of AAP. Modi Ji really should watch out for the Kattar Imaandaar. You are jealous of the Aam Aadmi Party, it is not right," Kejriwal said while addressing PM Modi. He even advised the PM to learn from AAP leaders about honesty.

The Congress party in Karnataka is also after the BJP and is demanding CM Basavaraj Bommai's resignation. While the MLA's son has been arrested, the former is absconding and the Karnataka police and the Lokayukta have formed teams to nab him.