'Corruption Exposed': MoS Chandrasekhar On TMC Min Partha Chatterjee's Arrest In SSC Scam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted Trinamool Congress after Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered Rs 21 crore in cash and arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the alleged school jobs scam.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that that those who speak against the Central Bureau of Investigation want to hide something,

He said that Rs 21 crore seized was people's money that was earned with the struggle which they looted. "This Rs 21 crore is just the tip of the iceberg/ Bengal Government's political corruption will be exposed in coming days," the union minister said.

"Rs 21 crore cash was recovered from Minister's close aide. Agencies are working in the interest of the people. They (TMC) will be speaking anything as they are exposed. Political corruption is being exposed and it is good everything is coming out," Chandrasekhar added.

Dilip Ghosh hits out at TMC

BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh also hit out at TMC and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers are involved in the corruption.

He said that youth who studied and cleared the exams are doing dharnas on roads as they are not getting jobs. "Those who did not give the exams and those who failed in exams got jobs by money," the BJP leader alleged.

Ghosh added, "Mamata Banerjee and ministers are involved in corruption. It will not be easy to save themselves now. An inquiry should be done till the end. There also can be a foreign reach."

The BJP leader claimed that big parties are involved in the case. "I much not stop, people are happy. It has built confidence among people and they now think that they can get justice."

Bengal minister arrested over school jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday detained West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee after grilling him for around 26 hours in connection with the probe into the alleged SSC recruitment scam.

ED also arrested Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose property cash stash was seized, the agency official said.

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021, was quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April and May this year in connection with the scam.

He has been produced in court. The hearing will begin soon.