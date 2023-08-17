Corruption Of Shivraj Chohan Govt Has Exposed: Kamal Nath On '50% Commission' Row

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath lashed out at the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan government today (August 17) after the allegation by the Gaushala Peti Contractor Sangathan of Rewa that 50 per cent commission is being demanded from the contractors for government works. A letter to the effect was also written by the organisation to the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur. The contractor stated many contractors like him are facing difficulties because of the 50 per cent commission demand.

Congress leader and the president of the state unit of the party Kamal Nath cited the letter written by the Gaushala Peti Contractor Sangathan of Rewa alleging the 50 per cent commission demand and said, “The pot of corruption of 50 per cent commission of Shivraj government has burst. Gaushala Peti Contractor Sangathan of Rewa has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur alleging that a 50 per cent commission is being consumed in government works. The contractor released the statement publicly and also pointed out that many other contractors like him are also suffering from 50 per cent commission raj.”

शिवराज सरकार के 50% कमीशनराज के भ्रष्टाचार का घड़ा फूट चुका है। रीवा के गौशाला पेटी कांट्रेक्टर संगठन ने मध्य प्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय, जबलपुर के मुख्य न्यायाधीश को पत्र लिखकर शासकीय कार्यों में 50% कमीशन खाने का आरोप लगाया है। ठेकेदार ने सार्वजनिक रूप से बयान जारी किया और यह भी… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 17, 2023

‘Security should be provided to the complainant': Kamal Nath

Indicating that the judiciary should take suo motu action in such a case, Kamal Nath said, “The Indian judiciary has a dignified tradition of taking suo motu cognizance in such serious matters. I request the Honorable Court to take cognizance of this contractor's letter, provide him security and save Madhya Pradesh from the termites of corruption. It is well known that when a similar allegation was made by a Gwalior contractor, the people at the helm of power left no stone unturned to hush up the matter without any investigation and trap the complainants.”

अब पेटी कांट्रेक्टर पीयूष पांडेय ने लिखा जबलपुर हाइकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश को पत्र ।

मुख्यमंत्री एवं भाजपा नेताओं को 50% कमीशन के सबूत चाहिए थे न, आप लोगों के डर की वजह से ज्ञानेंद्र अवस्थी सामने नहीं आया था, लेकिन पीयूष पांडेय किसी भी मंच पर 50% कमीशन के आरोपों पर बात करने के… pic.twitter.com/tR5DeS2QPZ — Arun Subhash Yadav (@MPArunYadav) August 17, 2023

As per the complaint letter sent by the Gaushala Peti Contractor Organization to the Chief Justice High Court Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) dated August 14, “In Rewa and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, there is a gang of brokers who are active who are asking for commission (from contractors) and are looting the contractors. In the construction worth Rs 38 Lakh of Gaushalas, Rs 14.50 Lakh has been distributed as commission. We have made a complaint regarding the same however we are not being heard,” read the letter and further added, “In spite of sending complaints to the senior officers of the state administration and the central government, we are not getting an audience and there are attempts to suppress our voice.”

The letter written by Piyush Pandey, Civil Engineer, also demands that an opportunity should be given to him to provide proof of the corruption in the government works and also to facilitate the pending payments of the contractors.

