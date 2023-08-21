Corruption, Rape, 'red Diary': Acharya Pramod Mocks Gehlot Over Law & Order In Rajasthan

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam directed criticism at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, casting doubt on the state's law and order under Congress rule. The spat occurred after CM Gehlot shared an image of himself on a plane, engrossed in reading documents with a serious demeanour. The caption accompanying the image reads, "Study, Write, Reflect, Mission 2030!"

In response, Pramod Krishnam, a close associate of Priyanka Gandhi, took a swipe at Gehlot and pointed out issues related to law and order in Rajasthan. He commented, "Corruption, Rape, 'Plunder and Pillage', Mining, Murder of Nasir-Junaid, 'Red Diary' and Disappearance," in a tweet.

It's noteworthy that the Gehlot government has been under fire from the opposition for various matters, including allegations of corruption and concerns about women's safety. The state administration faced criticism when then cabinet Minister Rajendra Gudha openly criticised the government's handling of women's security in the state assembly. Gudha was subsequently removed from his position. He later released a document titled 'Red Diary,' alleging corruption charges against CM Gehlot and other Congress leaders in the state.

Significantly, Acharya Pramod had previously voiced disapproval towards Gehlot when the Chief Minister had derided the assertions of a 'Shivling' being discovered within the Gyanvapi mosque, labelling it as a mere spectacle or 'tamasha' to fuel communal discord. Pramod Krishnam had criticised the CM's stance, stating that referring to a 'Shivling' as a 'tamasha' undermined the significance of the matter, which holds deep religious belief. He lamented that some members within the party were attempting to demonstrate excessive liberalism by ridiculing the sanctity of the 'Shivling'.

Over the weekend, Acharya Pramod Krishnam expressed discontent over his exclusion from the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body within the party. Known for his distinctive white robes and prominent 'tilak' (forehead mark), Krishnam attributed his omission to his traditional attire and tilak.

People who speak about breaking India, have occupied big positions in Congress: Acharya Pramod

Taking to social media, he tweeted that certain senior Congress leaders took issue with his traditional attire and 'tilak,' which he refused to abandon. "Some senior party leaders are irritated with my 'attire' and 'tilak', which I cannot give up in this birth," he wrote.

On Monday, Krishnam further alleged that individuals harbouring anti-national sentiments and aiming to disrupt India's unity were holding influential positions within the Congress. He asserted, "Some people who have infiltrated Congress are those who hate words like Hindu, they are irritated with saffron, they also hate 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' they also have a problem with Vande Mataram."

"Those people who speak about breaking India, have occupied big positions in Congress. They want to take Congress away from the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru to the communist ideology. Senior Congress leaders should look into this," he added.

Notably, the recent reconstitution of the CWC by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge included members from different factions within the party. Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, and Veerappa Moily, who were part of the G23 grouping, were included.

The CWC now includes a set of new permanent invitees, including names like Kanhaiya Kumar, Mohan Prakash, K Raju, Chandrakant Handore, Meenakshi Natarajan, Phulo Devi Netam, Sudeep Roy Burman, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Gurdeep Sappal, and Sachin Rao.

The list of special invitees includes former Union minister Pallam Raju, alongside individuals like Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, Kodikkunil Suresh, Yashomati Thakur, Supriya Shrinate, Priniti Shinde, Alka Lamba, and Vamshi Chand Reddy.