Corruption To Be Exposed: BJP As CBI Probes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Bungalow Row

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched a preliminary investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow, marking a significant development in the controversy surrounding the Delhi Chief Minister's residence renovation.

Responding to the development, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva claimed that the investigation will reveal the “corruption that happened.”

Sachdeva alleged that people of Delhi are now “happy” as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was wearing a “cloak of honesty.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further alleged that for the construction of this house, certain “laws were violated and work was done without a tender process.”

“Who were those people who used to give orders to the officials to use Vietnam stone, curtains worth Rs 8 lakhs...Arvind Kejriwal who has been silent on this since day one, now has to answer,” he added.

Since the issue first came to light a few months ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been protesting against the Kejriwal administration. The national capital’s residence was dubbed "Kejriwal ka sheesh mahal.”

BJP made a replica of Kejriwal's residence to attack the Delhi government, accusing Kejriwal of misusing public money.

“Delhi BJP has put up a replica of Kejriwal’s Sheeshmahal at Rajeev Chowk, Metro-Gate No 6. People are thronging to click selfies. The replica will travel to all 70 constituencies of Delhi for people to click selfies with because Kejriwal is not letting people see the taxpayer-funded Rajmahal,” posted the national convener of the IT cell of the BJP on X, formerly Twitter.