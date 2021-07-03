'Could've Been Avoided': Congress Reacts To Appointment Of New Uttarakhand CM

After Uttarakhand saw a second change in leadership within a span of four months, with Pushkar Singh Dhami Being named as the Chief Minister of the state on Saturday, the Congress party came forward to extend its 'good wishes'. Talking to Republic TV, Congress President of the state Pritam Singh while exuding hope that the newly-nominated chief will take the state to new heights of development, said that the changing leadership has been a cause of no proper development in the past few months. He added that it could have been avoided by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

'Everyone will have an eye on Pushkar's work': Uttarakhand Congress President

He also took the opportunity to point out that now that the assembly elections in the state are just around the corner, the new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has the responsibility of proving his mettle now more than. "Just 6 months are left, everyone will have their eyes on Pushkar's work after taking office," he said.

Having said that, he asserted that not much is expected of the party in the elections keeping in mind all that happened in the past 4.5 years. "BJP in 2017 promised in its manifesto that they will bring development in Uttarakhand, and change the image of the state in the country with the double engine BJP government, but nothing of that sort happened."

Pushkar Singh Dhami appointed as the CM of Uttarakhand

A day after Tirath Singh Rawat's Resignation, Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami has been named the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister. Dhami, a two time MLA, who is considered to be a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, has been elected unanimously in the MLAs meeting chaired by Narendra Singh Tomar.

Speaking to media persons soon after his appointment, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the BJP has given him an opportunity to serve the common man and thanked PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the central leadership. "My party has given an opportunity to serve the common man. I thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and central leadership for this opportunity. I will work to serve the people of Uttrakhand. It is a challenge for me, I will work and move forward carrying everyone together in the party. I will take forward the work of previous CMs of the state," Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday.