'Could've Got More Share': Rift In JDU On RCP Singh's Singular Induction In Union Cabinet

Janata Dal-United (JDU) which was out of the Central cabinet for long has finally made its way with the party's national President Ramchandra Prasad Singh getting a ministerial berth in PM Narendra Modi's cabinet on Wednesday. However, JDU is seemingly divided over the induction of Ramchandra Prasad Singh in the new Central Cabinet.

Republic Media Network has learnt that a faction of the JDU is not happy with the induction of RCP Singh in the Central cabinet. The faction believes that JDU could have received more share in the Union Cabinet if RCP Singh had negotiated harder. Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, a close confidante of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, has expressed disappointment with the way the cabinet expansion turned out. It is also known that Lalan Singh is not in the best of terms with RCP Singh.

Change of guard in JDU?

While speaking with Republic, Lalan Singh said, "When Nitish Kumar was party president in 2019, he had decided that he wouldn't settle with only one cabinet berth but now that RCP Singh is the president, he has taken a unilateral decision to join the cabinet with only single berth for JDU".

Sources close to the situation have hinted that there could be a change of guard as far as the position of National President of the JDU is concerned, which is currently held by RCP Singh. According to sources, Upendra Kushwaha may be the contender for the president of JDU.

JDU's demand of proportional representation in Union Cabinet

RCP Singh has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Steel and he thanked the prime minister for his generosity. However, it is pertinent to note that during the discussion over the cabinet reshuffle, JDU had demanded proportional representation in the Union of Ministers. However, the BJP had made it clear that they were not open to any demand of proportional representation, especially after meeting the promise of making Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister even though BJP overtook JD(U) in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

JDU had contested the 2020 Bihar assembly elections as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP. The party's performance nosedived due to LJP parting ways with the NDA and eating a significant vote share of JDU in the elections, while BJP outdid ally JDU by winning 74 seats and JDU getting only 43, giving BJP a larger bargaining power in the decision making. However, as per the prepoll promise, BJP let Nitish Kumar retain the post of the Chief Minister of Bihar.