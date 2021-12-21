KMC Election 2021: Early Trends Indicate TMC's Lead On 114 Seats

The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election began on Tuesday morning with the ruling Trinamool Congress taking an early lead in six wards, SEC officials said. As of now, the Mamata Banerjee-led party is leading, the latest trends indicated.

"The counting began at 8 am. As per the early trends. The TMC has taken early leads in six wards so far" a State Election Commission official said

The TMC had taken early leads in ward number 23, 11, 31, 2, 4 and 7. According to the latest trends, the TMC is leading on 114 seats followed by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) that is leading on two seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) and Congress are also leading on two seats each. An independent candidate is leading on one seat, the official trends by West Bengal State Election Commission added. As the early trends indicated TMC's victory, the ruling party's workers and supporters were seen celebrating outside the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence.

#WATCH | Kolkata: TMC workers and supporters celebrate outside the residence of CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee as official trends show the party leading in #KolkataMunicipalElection2021



Counting of votes is underway. pic.twitter.com/UnKCMRUxLY — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Earlier on Sunday, the BJP had termed the KMC elections a 'farce' and wrote to State Election Commission and alleged that the city police is 'completely under the influence of the ruling TMC' and is incapable of conducting peaceful elections.

Moreover, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth, injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata. Several BJP leaders including state party chief Dilip Ghosh and the party's national president JP Naffa condemned the incidents of violence in the capital. They flagged issues like alleged electoral malpractice, misuse of administration, attack on its workers, and threatening of poll officials. The polling took place at 4,959 booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and sporadic incidents of violence. The counting of votes is still underway amid heavy security in the city.

With PTI inputs