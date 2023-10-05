Country Will Not Progress By Putting False Cases: Kejriwal Amid Sanjay Singh's Arrest

Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the country will not progress by putting false cases on people amid the arrest of party leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy case.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said, "They are just putting false cases. Nothing comes out in the investigation. This is a waste of time of the investigative agencies. The country will not progress by putting false cases on people..."

The Delhi CM had earlier called Singh's arrest "completely illegal" and forecasted that more Opposition leaders would be arrested ahead of the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

Kejriwal termed the ED raids at Singh's residence the "last desperate attempt" of a party that is staring at defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

संजय सिंह की गिरफ़्तारी बिलकुल ग़ैर क़ानूनी है। ये मोदी जी की बौखलाहट दर्शाता है। चुनाव तक ये कई और विपक्षी नेताओं को गिरफ़्तार करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 4, 2023

Singh arrested because he constantly raised issues on Centre's corruption: AAP

AAP leader Atishi claimed that over 500 officers of the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at several places linked to the party leaders in the last 15 months but "haven't found a single evidence" against them.

"They raided Manish Sisodia's residence, offices and several other places but they couldn't find evidence of corruption of even a single penny. And now, Sanjay Singh has been targeted. The ED officers raided every inch of Sanjay Singh's residence but couldn't find anything. They arrested him because he constantly raised issues of the Centre's corruption," she said, while asking the Centre to make evidence public against Singh.

Another AAP leader, Gopal Rai said, "We went to Sanjay Singh's residence and his family told us that the ED didn't find anything against him, yet he was arrested. Until evening, the ED kept reiterating that it was just a part of the investigation process. But suddenly there were instructions from the higher authorities to arrest him."