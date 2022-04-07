Court Allows CBI To Question Anil Deshmukh In Delhi; Subject To Doctor's Clearance

In a setback to Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday, a special CBI court in Mumbai granted permission to the central agency for taking the NCP legislator to Delhi for interrogation. During the hearing, Deshmukh's lawyer Aniket Nikam had opposed the CBI's plea in this regard, citing that his client had already been interrogated for long hours at the agency's Mumbai office.

Mentioning that the former Maharashtra Home Minister had been advised surgery, he contended that the government-run JJ Hospital had merely allowed his transfer to the jail.

However, the CBI stressed the need for the accused to be taken to the national capital so that he can be subjected to "scientific interrogation techniques". Moreover, it highlighted that Deshmukh has to be interrogated and confronted on the basis of voluminous case records which are available in Delhi. While sending him to CBI remand until April 11, the court made it clear that the NCP MLA can be taken to Delhi, subject to the opinion of an orthopaedic specialist from the JJ hospital. The central agency was directed to follow the medical advice of the prison's Chief Medical Officer pertaining to the physiotherapy of the accused.

Anil Deshmukh's legal woes

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on March 20, 2021, when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.

After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, 2021, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai.

It accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials. Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11, 2021, under the PMLA for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification.

On June 26, 2021, it arrested Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1, 2021, as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the following day.

On Wednesday, he was arrested by the CBI from the Arthur Road Jail where he has been languishing in connection with the ED case.