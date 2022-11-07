Court Orders Blocking Congress Twitter Handle For Using KGF-2 Music To Promote Bharat Jodo

A commercial court in Bengaluru has ordered the blocking of the Twitter handles of the Congress party and 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for alleged copyright infringement. This development comes after music label MRT Music moved the court against the grand old party for allegedly using the songs of Yash-starrer KGF 2 in the Bharat Jodo yatra campaign.

MRT Music had said that the illegal synchronising of the sound recording amounts to an offence under Section 63 of the Copyrights Act.

The court in its order stated, "Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if the same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large."

The court restrained Congress from "unauthorizedly and illegally" using the copyrighted property of MRT Music till the next date of hearing. It also directed the microblogging platform Twitter to take down three links that carry KGF 2 songs and block handles of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In the FIR, Rahul Gandhi has been named as accused number 1, and Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate as accused number 2 and 3 respectively.

The case has been registered against the party and the three Congress leaders, in particular, under Sections 403, 465, 120, and 34 of the IPC, Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and under Section 63 of the Copyrights Act, 1957.

This is not the first time that Congress has been accused of copyright infringement. In September, Bengaluru-based actor Akhil Iyer accused the grand old party of using his picture for its campaign against Basavaraj Bommai-led government. He had also warned of legal action against the party.