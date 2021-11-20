Court Summons 4 BJP Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi Jal Board & Raghav Chadha

A Delhi Court on Saturday issued summons to leaders of the BJP Delhi unit namely Adesh Gupta, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Vijendra Gupta and Harish Khurana in a defamation case filed by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha, alleging that all respondents in furtherance of their common intention indulged in malicious campaign to tarnish the image or reputation of both complainants in the matter.

In an order passed on Friday, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh said, "This court is of the considered view that in the present case there are sufficient grounds for proceedings against respondents."

"In view of allegations made in the complaint, testimonies of witnesses and material brought on record by them, this court is prima facie satisfied that there are sufficient grounds for the summoning of all respondents as accused qua offence punishable under section 500 r/w, section 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are summoned through permissible mode for the next date of hearing on November 27, 2021," Court said.

As per the complaint, on January 21, 2021, a press conference was held by respondent Delhi BJP leaders, wherein allegations were levelled that complainants have committed a scam of Rs. 26,000 crores. They referred to the Delhi Jal Board as the "Dalali Jal Board".

Delhi CM announces plan to clean Yamuna river by February 2025

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that his government has prepared a six-point plan to clean the Yamuna river to achieve bathing standards by February 2025. Addressing the media, Kejriwal vowed to take a dip in the holy river after it is fully cleaned ahead of the next Assembly elections.

"It took 70 years for river Yamuna to become this dirty, it can't be cleaned within two days. I had promised people during the Delhi elections that the Yamuna would be cleaned by the next polls. We have started work on war-footing in this direction. We have 6 action points over it, I am personally monitoring it," the Chief Minister had said.

Three-quarters of the capital's water demands are met by the Yamuna river, regardless of the fact that several polluting industrial units poison the river's water on a daily basis. The most contaminated section of the river is between Wazirabad and Okhla in Delhi, which accounts for only 2% of the river's length but carries 76% of the total pollutant weight.

The world's attention was recently drawn to a thick formation of toxic foam on the river's surface as thousands of people dressed in traditional attire stepped into poisonous waters to celebrate Chhath Puja. The national capital discharges 58% of its waste into rivers, causing the water to become cloudy and discoloured.

(With ANI Inputs)