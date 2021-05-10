COVID-19 : Anurag Thakur Responds To Kharge's Letter To PM, Explains GST On Vaccines

Hours after senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation and made several suggestions, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Sunday gave a pointwise response explaining measures taken by the Centre and rectifying some of the 'misconceptions' in the letter, one of them being on the issue of GST.

"From GST collected on the vaccine, half is earned by Centre and another half by States. 41% of Centre’s collections get devolved to States. States receive almost 70% of total revenue collected from vaccines," said Anurag Thakur in response to Kharge's suggestion to waive GST on vaccines as they are life-saving products.

Hon. Sh @kharge ji has written to PM Sh @narendramodi ji.



Here is a point wise response elaborating measures taken and rectifying some of the misconceptions in the letter.



1/n pic.twitter.com/qhAdLsl7UZ — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 9, 2021

Thakur further said, "A nominal 5% GST is in the interest of the domestic manufacturer of vaccine and in the interest of citizens. If full exemption from GST is given, vaccine manufacturers would not be able to offset their input taxes and would pass them on to the end consumer/citizen by increasing the price."

"A 5% GST rate ensures that the manufacturer is able to utilize ITC and in case of overflow of ITC, claim the refund. Exemption to vaccines from GST would be counterproductive without benefiting the consumer," he added.

Earlier, in his letter to PM Modi, Kharge had said, "On humanitarian grounds, it is imperative that the Union Government also waive taxes on life-saving produce. I urge you to waive GST on vaccines (set at 5%), on purchase of ambulances (set at 28%), on Protective Personal Equipment (set at 5% if below Rs. 1000, and 12% if above Rs. 1000), on sanitizers (set at 18%), on ventilators (set at 12%) and oxygen (set at 12%). The Union Government must not be earning money from the plight of our people."

'Corporate profit cannot triumph saving lives': Kharge in his letter to PM

While urging for free vaccines, Kharge's letter added, "Parliament had allocated Rs. 35,000 crores in the Union Budget to ensure free vaccines for all. Despite this, the Union Government has allowed private companies to set exorbitant and differential prices for vaccines and outsourced the procurement of vaccines to already stretched state governments. This will adversely impact millions of Indians. Sir, corporate profit cannot triumph saving lives. I, therefore, urge you to not relinquish the State's moral duty in immunizing citizens. This is completely doable because India has a history of successful, large-scale immunization programmes."

Responding to this Thakur said, "COVID vaccines are being provided FREE OF COST by the GoI to those who are 45 yrs of age & above and to all frontline workers."