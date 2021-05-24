COVID-19: As Scores Of Farmers Head To Delhi, Sidhu Preps Both Houses & BJP Slams Kejriwal

After Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the farmers to call off their strike over the farm laws, friend-turned-foe Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday extended his support and promised to take part in the countrywide protest called to mark the completion of 6 months of the protest on May 26. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former cabinet minister of Punjab affirmed that he will hoist a black flag on both his residences on the day, and went on to urge his followers to do the same and continue the support until the 'black laws' are repealed or 'an alternative method' of assured MSP and procurement is provided by the State Government.

Will hoist the Black Flag in support of #FarmersProtest at both my houses (Amritsar & Patiala) 9:30 AM tomorrow ... Request everyone to do the same, until we have either repealed the #BlackLaws or provide an alternative method of assured MSP & procurement through State Government pic.twitter.com/MEyr2eK5Jw — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 24, 2021

Rajesh Tikait says ready to resume talks with the centre; BJP MP gives assurance

The face of the politicisation of the farmers' protest, Rakesh Tikait, on Sunday had said that the farmer unions were ready to resume talks with the Centre, provided the discussion is about repealing the contentious farm laws. He also had reiterated that there was 'no going home' from the protest sites until and unless their demands were met. "For six months, farmers have been protesting at border points, but the government is not listening,” he had said.

Tikait's appeal for talks did not go unnoticed and caught the attention of Manoj Tiwari. Talking to Republic Media Network, the BJP MP requested the farmers to not put their lives at stake. "The government has so far conducted 12 rounds of talks and is ready to conduct 12 more," he said while pointing out that the Centre is focussing on providing Kisan Samman Nidhi, and will go forward to address these issues as well." He added, "I, with folded hands, request the farmers to stay at home and keep yourself and your family protected."

He went on to take a jibe at Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. "In spite of seeing the deplorable conditions prevailing in Delhi, Kejriwal has not yet realized the impact and is still going on supporting the protesting farmers. Like me, even he should ask them to go home,' he said.

Kejriwal, along with 11 other opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday issued a joint statement, extending their support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a countrywide protest on the completion of 6 months of the protest on May 26. "We extend our support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a countrywide protest n May 26 marking the completion of six months of the heroic peaceful Kisan struggle," the leaders said in the joint statement.

May 26 Protest of Farmers

Thousands of farmers on Monday set off from Karnal in Haryana for Delhi, where they plan to observe a 'Black Day' on Wednesday, marking six months of their protest against three central farm laws, amid a statewide COVID lockdown. Reports say of many from Punjab's Sangrur have also left for the national capital.

Security has been stepped up in Haryana's Hisar district. According to official sources, more than 30 companies or around 3,000 personnel of the Rapid Action Force or RAF have been called into the Hisar district while senior police officials of Hisar Range are holding a meeting today. "We are holding talks with leaders of the farmers to avoid a large number of people gathering in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic. We are urging the farmers to talk to us to avoid a worse situation," the district chief of Hisar Priyanka Soni, said.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops. The government, however, has maintained the three central laws are pro-farmer.