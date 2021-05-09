COVID-19: BJP Blames Delhi CM For Oxygen Shortage; Says 'govt's Mishandling Led To Crisis'

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP leader stated that the current oxygen crisis in the national capital is the result of Delhi CM Kejriwal-led government's 'mishandling and hoarding by the likes of Imran Hussain, Congress leaders and the Khan Market gang.'

Amid Oxygen shortage, BJP attacks CM Arvind Kejriwal

Alleging that the condition of shortage of oxygen was created so that the Centre could be blamed, Amit Malviya said this was done so that 'AAP and Congress chaps could get to plat Santa while people die.' These comments by Amit Malviya came after the Delhi Police on Friday seized invoices that have shown that oxygen concentrators were being sold for as high as Rs 70,000 under the lack of market business in the national capital's Khan Market.

Oxygen crisis in Delhi is a result of Arvind Kejriwal government’s mishandling and hoarding by the likes of Imran Hussain, Congress leaders and the Khan Market gang. It was done so that Kejriwal could blame the center, AAP and Congress chaps get to play Santa while people die... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 9, 2021

Delhi lockdown extended till May 17

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital for one more week on Sunday, May 9. While announcing the lockdown, the Delhi CM said that this lockdown will be harder and asked people to follow the protocols strictly. Kejriwal also appreciated the central government for its constant support to Delhi. He said that the Delhi government has made all possible arrangements to deal with the second wave.

COVID19 | In the last 2-3 days, the positivity rate has come down to 23% from 35%: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/83Iz6KxozT — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

In his address, Kejriwal said, "Last month, when the corona cases started increasing rapidly and people were quite serious, we were forced to impose lockdown. The infection rate reached 35%. Cases have started reducing slowly since April 26 and have come to 23%. In Delhi, there was a sudden need for oxygen in corona patients. There was a shortage of oxygen in Delhi. But now with the cooperation of the Supreme Court and the central government, there is no such news that there is only this much oxygen left in this hospital in Delhi."

He added, "Delhi Government has arranged vaccination in schools and made several other arrangements for the COVID patients. There is a shortage of vaccines, but we are confident that the way the central government has cooperated so far, will help us in that too. But the situation in Delhi is still critical. Laxity cannot be done right now, if negligence is done now, then everything will go bad. This wave is even more dangerous, to prevent this, the lockdown is being imposed after the feedback from the people. This lockdown was supposed to end at 5 am tomorrow, which will now end at 5 am next Monday, May 17.''

Delhi Metro services shut

Delhi CM also noted, "Metro services will be shut during this lockdown. The strictness in the lockdown is very much necessary at this stage. I am sure that the people of Delhi will follow all the protocols during the lockdown."

Delhi recorded near 23,00 cases and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours. However, 12,03,253 people have recovered from the deadly infection so far.

(Image: PTI)