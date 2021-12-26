COVID-19 Booster Shots & Vaccines For Kids: Chief Ministers Hail PM Modi's Announcement

Reacting to the massive announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over COVID-19 booster shots and vaccines for kids, Chief Minister from several states welcomed the decision. PM Modi on Saturday, December 25 made the significant announcement as cases of new variant - Omicron is rising in India. The country will kickstart the vaccination drive for the age group 15-18 from January 3, 2021, Monday, and those who are above 60 years and have comorbidities will be eligible for the precaution vaccine.

Chief Ministers react to PM Modi's announcement:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi thanks PM Modi:

"Thank you Respected PM Shri @narendramodiji for taking the decision to provide protection cover of Kovid Vaccine to children in the age group of 15 to 18 years from January 03, 2022, across the country. Under your leadership, we are all engaged in the fight against the Corona epidemic. Corona will definitely be defeated!" tweeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

पूरे देश में 03 जनवरी, 2022 से 15 से 18 वर्ष की आयु वर्ग के बच्चों को कोविड वैक्सीन का सुरक्षा कवच प्रदान करने का निर्णय लेने के लिए आपका आभार आदरणीय PM श्री @narendramodi जी।



आपके नेतृत्व में कोरोना महामारी के विरुद्ध लड़ाई में हम सब अहर्निश जुटे हुए हैं।



कोरोना अवश्य हारेगा! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 25, 2021

Maharashtra CM Thackeray welcomes the decision:

"Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to give booster doses to doctors and front liners. In this regard, there was a discussion in the state cabinet recently and that was our demand," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office.

Delhi CM Kejriwal expresses happiness

"I am happy that today the Prime Minister announced a booster dose for the frontline workers. A booster dose should be given to all. Apart from this, children of 15 to 18 years will now be able to get the vaccine, it is a very pleasant thing," wrote Arvind Kejriwal.

मुझे ख़ुशी है आज प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर के लिए बूस्टर डोस का एलान किया। बूस्टर डोस सबको लगनी चाहिए



इसके अलावा 15 से 18 साल के बच्चों को अब वैक्सीन लग पाएगी, ये बेहद सुखद बात है। https://t.co/9lCtfZRB89 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2021

Rajasthan CM Gehlot says 'vaccine only way to fight COVID'

"I am happy that by accepting our demand today, Prime Minister has announced booster dose and vaccination of children between 15 years and 18 years. Vaccine and COVID protocol is the only way to fight COVID," tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

मुझे प्रसन्नता है कि आज हमारी मांग को स्वीकार कर प्रधानमंत्री जी ने बूस्टर डोज एवं 15 साल से 18 साल तक के बच्चों के वैक्सीनेशन की घोषणा की है। वैक्सीन एवं कोविड प्रोटोकॉल ही कोविड से लड़ने का तरीका है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 25, 2021

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says 'important decision taken'

"For the health and frontline workers of our state and country standing firmly against #COVID19 , the precognitive dose of the vaccine will also be given from January 10. We welcome Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to take these important decisions at the appropriate time to fight the challenges," tweeted CM Chouhan in Hindi.

Assam CM Sarma hails PM Modi's announcement

In a tweet, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision has been taken as 'Our 'Corona Warriors' have been our backbone in our fight against #COVID19 and spend most of their time caring for COVID patients.'