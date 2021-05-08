COVID-19: Centre Increases Oxygen Allocation To Tamil Nadu After Stalin Requests PM Modi

Amid shortage claims and continuous request from the Tamil Nadu government, the Centre on Saturday increased the medical oxygen allocation. The State, which was earlier getting 220 Metric tons (MT) of medical oxygen will now, after the decision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will get 419 MT of medical oxygen. This holds relevance at a time the State is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19.

According to a statement, signed by the Director of National Health Mission Dr Sanjay Roy, the Centre has increased allocations at the Inox Sriperambudur unit from 50/MT to 140/MT a day. The JSW Salem plant will get 15 MT/day from 10/MT, while Sicgilsos Gases in Tanjore will get 40 MT/day from 20. Puducherry Inox plant will get 44/MT a day from 40/MT and Linde St Gobain gets 60/MT from 20/MT, while a few more plants have also increased their supply.

MK Stalin urges PM Modi to increase oxygen supply

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of the State MK Stalin had requested the Centre to enhance the medical oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu to 500 MT. During a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he explained in detail the steps taken by the state government and while assuring that he and his cabinet would stand by the Centre, he made his request for an increase in medical oxygen allocated to the State. Taking cognizance of his request, PM Modi assured him that he would immediately consider his issue.

This comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state registered a record 27,397 new infections and 241 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 13,51,362 and the death toll to 15,412. The active cases have increased to 1,39,401.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)