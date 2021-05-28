COVID-19 Crisis: Javadekar Decries 'PM's Nautanki' Barb By Rahul; Defends Vaccine Policy

Soon after Rahul Gandhi's press interaction, Union Minister Prakash Javedekar on Friday lambasted him for claiming that PM Modi's "nautanki" led to the second COVID-19 wave. Objecting to the use of the word "nautanki", he dubbed it as an insult to the country which has battled the novel coronavirus crisis in a resolute manner. While the BJP leader expressed agreement with the Wayanad MP that vaccination is the permanent solution, he elaborated on the Centre's efforts to ramp up vaccine manufacturing capacity.

Moreover, he reminded Gandhi that it was Congress leaders who promoted hesitancy about COVAXIN at the outset. The Union Minister reiterated that over 216 crore doses of vaccines including COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses) will be available by the end of 2021. Escalating his attack, Javadekar also asked the Wayanad MP to examine the dire vaccination situation in Congress-ruled states.

Union Minister Prakash Javedekar remarked, "Today's he used the word PM's nautanki. When PM was tackling COVID-19 with the people of the country, his using words like 'nautanki' is an insult to the people and the country. We will not use words as the people have shut his 'nautanki' a long time ago. His main argument was that vaccination is the only solution. We are saying this from day one and making efforts in this regard."

"Congress leaders were expressing doubts about COVAXIN. They were propagating that it should not be administered to anyone. One of their friends said that this is Modi vaccine. This is Congress' strategy. But the PM himself took COVAXIN. After this, all the doubts pertaining to COVAXIN were put to rest," he added.

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on COVID-19 crisis

Speaking to the media earlier, Rahul Gandhi castigated the PM for his handling of different aspects of the COVID-19 crisis such as lockdown, vaccination and preparedness. Alleging underreporting of deaths, he contended that the Centre does not understand the dangers of COVID-19 mutation. Urging the Union government to get its vaccine strategy in order as only 3% of Indians have been inoculated, he maintained that lockdown can only be a temporary solution. A total of 16,06,05,562 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 4,25,61,240 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated, "I guarantee you, at 3% vaccination we are going to get a third wave and it is going to be more brutal than the second wave. If we continue to leave space open, there will be a fourth and fifth wave and then there's a chance vaccine won't work". "The Prime Minister's 'nautanki' is the reason behind the second wave of COVID-19 in India," he stressed.