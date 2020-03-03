The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID 19: Delhi Govt Addresses Press Conference, Assures There Is No Need To 'panic'

Politics

After Delhi reported its first case of COVID 19, Delhi DY CM Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference reassuring the people that there was no need to panic

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

After Delhi reported its first case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID19), Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference reassuring the people that there was no need to panic. Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain who was also present at the press brief spoke about the level of preparedness of the National Capital. 

Read: Arrangements Made For Testing Of Coronavirus Samples Across Laboratories In India

"All the countries in the world are trying to tackle the problem with the help of safety and precaution. Our government is preparing but we appeal to the citizens of Delhi to maintain precautions," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. 

On Monday, the Health Ministry stated that two new cases had been reported - one in New Delhi and the other in Telangana. Later on, six cases were also detected during sample testing in Agra. These were people who had allegedly come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi. 

Read: Pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parkar Busts Myths Surrounding Coronavirus, Advises Precautions

'No need to panic'

"RML Hospital and Safdarjung are the nodal hospitals. Apart from that 25 hospitals,19 government and 6 private hospitals, are prepared along with 230 beds ready. More than 3.5 lakh N95 masks are also ready. The most simple way of precaution is to not touch your nose, eyes, and mouth after washing your hands," said Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain. 

The Health Minister stated that by maintaining just 2-3 precautions, the virus could be avoided. "There is no need to panic at all. Just 4-5 cases have come in India. Precautions are necessary. Especially for elderly people and those who are already sick. Basic treatment and care is needed," he said.  

Read: Noida School Postpones Exams After Parent Of Student Catches COVID-19

Read: Air India Confirms Coronavirus Case On Feb 25 Vienna-Delhi Flight, Advises Passengers

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Hardik Pandya
HARDIK PANDYA GOES BERSERK