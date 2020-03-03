COVID 19: Delhi Govt Addresses Press Conference, Assures There Is No Need To 'panic'

After Delhi reported its first case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID19), Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference reassuring the people that there was no need to panic. Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain who was also present at the press brief spoke about the level of preparedness of the National Capital.

"All the countries in the world are trying to tackle the problem with the help of safety and precaution. Our government is preparing but we appeal to the citizens of Delhi to maintain precautions," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

On Monday, the Health Ministry stated that two new cases had been reported - one in New Delhi and the other in Telangana. Later on, six cases were also detected during sample testing in Agra. These were people who had allegedly come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi.

'No need to panic'

"RML Hospital and Safdarjung are the nodal hospitals. Apart from that 25 hospitals,19 government and 6 private hospitals, are prepared along with 230 beds ready. More than 3.5 lakh N95 masks are also ready. The most simple way of precaution is to not touch your nose, eyes, and mouth after washing your hands," said Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain.

The Health Minister stated that by maintaining just 2-3 precautions, the virus could be avoided. "There is no need to panic at all. Just 4-5 cases have come in India. Precautions are necessary. Especially for elderly people and those who are already sick. Basic treatment and care is needed," he said.

