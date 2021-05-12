COVID-19: Dharmendra Pradhan Assures Smooth Supply Of Medical Essentials To Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, May 12, to brief him about the measures taken by the Centre to combat the COVID-19 crisis and current emerging challenges in the state. He also requested the CM to set up a COVID Crisis Management Committee at the village & Municipal ward level. Pradhan also ensured the smooth supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses, rapid testing kits, Remdesivir and other medical essentials to the state.

Dharmendra pradhan speaks to Odisha CM

In a series of tweets, he wrote, "Spoke with Hon. CM Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha to brief him about the efforts being taken by GOI under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri narendramodi ji to further bolster Odisha’s response to the current and emerging challenges of #Covid19."

3. I also took the opportunity to request CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha for setting up a Covid Crisis Management Committee at the village & Municipal ward level comprising members from all political parties in Odisha to facilitate synergised efforts for effective management of #Covid19. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 12, 2021

The BJP leader explained that the next 15 days are critical in containing the COVID-19 outbreak, especially in Odisha. He also adviced the CM to involve civil society as volunteers and watchdogs for faster response. Pradhan noted, "The next 15 days is crucial in order to contain and control the surge of #Covid19, especially in Odisha. I suggested Hon. CM to involve members of the civil society as volunteers and watchdogs to strengthen relief measures and containment efforts at the grassroots level."

Pradhan assures medical assistance to Odisha

4. Hon. CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha spoke to me regarding enhancing availability of vaccines 💉 in Odisha. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 12, 2021

While speaking to Patnaik, he ensured that the central goverment will provide all possible assistance to the state during this unprecedented time. He wrote on Twitter, "I briefed Hon. CM about my discussion with Union Min. Shri @drharshvardhan and Shri @mansukhmandviya on extending all possible support to Odisha, including facilitating smooth supply of #Covid19 vaccine doses, Rapid testing kits, Remdesivir, and other critical drugs."

6. GOI is working with a ‘whole of government approach’ and is doing everything possible to respond and fight back better. Working together with synergistic efforts, both Odisha and India will combat and win this fight against the pandemic.



Together, we shall prevail. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 12, 2021

Pradhan affirmed that the Government of India is taking a "whole-of-government approach" and doing all it can to better respond and fight back. Odisha and India can tackle and defeat the pandemic if they work together and make synergistic efforts, said the Union Minister. "GOI is working with a ‘whole of government approach’ and is doing everything possible to respond and fight back better. Working together with synergistic efforts, both Odisha and India will combat and win this fight against the pandemic. Together, we shall prevail," he concluded.

As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded near 10,000 new cases, 7,564 fresh recoveries and 18 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 87,318. As of now, 2,215 lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Picture Credit: PTI