COVID-19: JP Nadda Launches BJP's Health Volunteers Programme Ahead Of Possible 3rd Wave

Ahead of the third wave of COVID-19, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda launched the Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan on Wednesday, July 28, from the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. An initiative launched by the BJP will be preparing volunteers for the possible third wave of COVID-19, which can be more drastic than the previous one.

BJP launches Health Volunteers Campaign

Earlier, the National General Secretary and in charge of health volunteers, Tarun Chugh informed that the party will be launching the training program for health volunteers on Wednesday. Along with the BJP President, many other big leaders of the party will also be joining the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be giving a message to health volunteers through video conferencing.

As per the campaign plan, the volunteers will be prepared adequately and then will be sent to different states for providing effective COVID-19 help. They will also provide medical aid for serious patients. Under the Abhiyan, the party will be training around 4 lakh volunteers, divided into several groups. Each group will be having four people of one doctor, one from the IT cell, and two other workers.

Speaking to ANI, Tarun Chugh said, "BJP has decided to impart training to 4 lakh volunteers under the programme. There will be four people per group who will be volunteering in various states. As part of the launch, today we would be imparting a day's training to 130 people."

After the launch, BJP President JP Nadda addressed the media and spoke about the campaign. He said, "Under the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, 2 lakh villages have to be reached. 4 lakh health volunteers will be involved under the campaign. I am happy that today more than 48 thousand people have registered and joined this campaign."

Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan training

Talking about the training procedure, he said that the training module will be divided into 5 parts including training on how to keep surroundings clean, what should be done to keep the body fit to fight COVID, facility of quarantine and how to keep family quarantined, arranging doctors consultation, keeping nearest hospitals and ambulances data.

Also, these volunteers will be training others in their allotted states. The overall training is said to be completed by August 31 this year.

(Image: PTI)