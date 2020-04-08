COVID-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Hints At Relaxation Of Lockdown In A Phased Manner

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asserted that the situation in the state pertaining to the COVID-19 outbreak was under control. Requesting people to cooperate with the administration by not leaving their homes, he hinted at relaxing the lockdown in a phased manner after April 14. To buttress this point, he highlighted that 12-13 districts of Karnataka had not reported a single case. Currently, there are 181 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka apart from 5 casualties.

BS Yediyurappa remarked, "20 days back, we were in the third position. Now we are in the 11th-12th position. Situation is improving. Only up to April 14, if people cooperate with us and do not come out of their houses, then we can control. On 11th, the Prime Minister is going to discuss with all the Chief Ministers. We do not know what decision he is going to take."

Elaborating about the state's lockdown exit strategy, he added, "Just now, we have discussed with Devi Shetty and others and they have given many suggestions. We are working it out. Tomorrow, we are having a Cabinet meeting. In that, we will discuss and finalise things. Out of 30 districts, there is no problem at all in 12-13 districts- no even a single case there. In the remaining 4 districts, one person each is there. So we are going to give some concession to the people in a phased manner."

'They must come forward'

The Karnataka CM also revealed the status of the Markaz Nizamuddin attendees in the status. According to him. more than 808 Tablighi Jamaat workers including 276 from Bengaluru had been identified and quarantined. Moreover, he specified that 57 foreign nationals who attended the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin had been booked by the police. He urged the remaining Markaz attendees to come forward and get themselves tested for COVID-19.

The Karnataka CM stated, "More than 808 Tablighi workers from all over the state including 276 from Bengaluru have been identified and quarantined. We have all informed other states that 581 Jamaat workers attended the Delhi meet and touring the parts of the country. Out of the Jamaat workers identified by our police, 57 are foreign nationals and all have been booked. They must come forward and take treatment."

