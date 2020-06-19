Kejriwal Hails Delhi's Expanded Testing; BJP Asks 'were You Asleep Till Shah Intervened?'

Quick links:
After 20,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the national capital on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that now the Delhi residents will not have any problem in getting the tests done. Taking to Twitter, he further stated that "Much more testing will be done than this."
अब दिल्ली वसियों को टेस्ट कराने में कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी। आने वाले दिनों में इस से भी बहुत ज़्यादा टेस्टिंग की जाएगी। https://t.co/91fIRPhqXm— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 19, 2020
After 20,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, BJP National IT Head Amit Malviya on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, Malviya stated that "Kejriwal and his government slept on it till Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge of the situation."
20,000 samples were tested in Delhi y’day, up from 4,000 odd that were being tested earlier.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 19, 2020
So it was possible...
But Arvind Kejriwal and his government slept on it till Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and implemented strict measures.
Delhi is getting back on track.
Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah last Sunday held a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. The Centre announced several key decisions on aiding the Delhi government to battle the COVID-19 crisis:
