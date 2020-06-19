Kejriwal Hails Delhi's Expanded Testing; BJP Asks 'were You Asleep Till Shah Intervened?'

After 20,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the national capital on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that now the Delhi residents will not have any problem in getting the tests done. Taking to Twitter, he further stated that "Much more testing will be done than this."

Amit Malviya slams Delhi CM

After 20,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, BJP National IT Head Amit Malviya on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, Malviya stated that "Kejriwal and his government slept on it till Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge of the situation."

20,000 samples were tested in Delhi y’day, up from 4,000 odd that were being tested earlier.



So it was possible...



But Arvind Kejriwal and his government slept on it till Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and implemented strict measures.



Delhi is getting back on track. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 19, 2020

Amit Shah meets Delhi CM, L-G

Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah last Sunday held a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. The Centre announced several key decisions on aiding the Delhi government to battle the COVID-19 crisis:

Testing for COVID-19 to be doubled in the next couple of days in Delhi and in 6 days to be tripled

A door-to-door health survey will be conducted in Delhi's containment zones and the report of which will come in one week.

500 railway coaches have been allocated which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

A joint team of doctors of Health Dept of GOI, Delhi Health Dept, AIIMS and the 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi and inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management

MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre.

