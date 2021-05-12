COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Min Usha Thakur Suggests Performing 'yagna' To Prevent Third Wave

Even as uncertainty looms amid the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis, yet another BJP leader has made a bizarre statement. Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur who is known for her controversial statements surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, has come up with another unusual suggestion. On Tuesday, Thakur suggested that people should perform 'yagna chikitsa' (ceremonial fire ritual) for four days to prevent the third wave of Covid-19.

'This is Yagna Chikitsa...'

Interacting with reporters after inaugurating a COVID Care Centre in Indore, Thakur cited ancestral techniques to 'get rid of pandemics' and suggested that the environment should be purified. Though she acknowledged the inevitability of the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Thakur suggested that the 'yagna' should be held for four days.

"For the purification of the environment, perform Yagna for four days. This is Yagna Chikitsa. In earlier times, our ancestors used to perform yagna chikitsa to get rid of pandemics. Let us all purify the environment, the third wave of Covid will not even touch India." said Usha Thakur "According to experts, this wave will attack the children first. For this, complete preparations are being made by the Madhya Pradesh Government. We will overcome the pandemic successfully," she added.

Among her other gimmicks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh minister was seen performing rituals in front of a statue at the Indore airport to 'eradicate' COVID-19. Moreover, she has been criticised for failing to wear a mask during a visit to a COVID Care Centre.

COVID-19 in India

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9,754 fresh COVID-19 cases and 94 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,91,232 and the toll to 6,595, the state health department said. A total of 9,517 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,73,271, the department said. The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,11,366. With 66,016 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far rose to 84,51,536.

With agency inputs