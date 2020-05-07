Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Holds All-party Meeting To Discuss COVID-19 Situation

On Thursday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held an all-party meeting via video conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. Thackeray's Cabinet colleagues Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar and leaders of other political parties participated in the discussion. Currently, there are 16,758 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 3094 patients have recovered while 651 casualties have been reported. With 10,714 cases and 412 deaths, Mumbai remains a major COVID-19 hotspot in Maharashtra.

'Contact tracing is an important issue'

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Fadnavis revealed that various issues including the controversial Sion Hospital video, doctors testing positive for COVID-19, and lack of bed management had been raised. Claiming that there was inconsistency in the novel coronavirus figures of the ICMR and BMC, he urged the state government to report the cases accurately. Moreover, he stressed the need for migrants to be stopped from undertaking the journey to their native places on foot. The BJP leader also urged the Maharashtra government to contemplate the gradual restarting of the economy and providing a fiscal stimulus.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "In this meeting, we discussed the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra. The Sion Hospital video that has surfaced is shocking. We have put forth this issue. Many health workers are testing positive, doctors are coming under pressure. There is no bed management whereby even non-COVID-19 patients are suffering. Contact tracing is an important issue. If we stop testing asymptomatic patients, then it creates huge problems. There is a big difference in the ICMR numbers, BMC, and state numbers. Why is the fudging of data happening? The reporting of COVID-19 figures must happen properly."

He added, "We have also raised the migrants' issue. The state government must stop 25,000 migrants who are travelling back on foot. The Centre is ready to provide trains and allow trains to depart from Mumbai. They must be sent back by trains."

