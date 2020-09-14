COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee Content With State's Average; Says 'situation Is Getting Better'

Even as the COVID cases continue to increase, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Monday said that the situation in the state is getting better. Meanwhile, West Bengal on Sunday reported 3,215 fresh COVID-19 cases going past the 2 lakh mark.

Addressing the reporters, Banerjee compared the state's positivity rate and mortality rate with the National average and further said that even as the situation is getting better, everyone needs to be careful.

"We've 23,624 active cases & 3,945 deaths (86% deaths due to comorbidities). #COVID19 positivity rate in India is 8.53% & here it's 8.21%. The discharge rate in India is 77% & here it is 86.40%. The situation's getting better but we need to be careful," said Mamata.

Additionally, 58 fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,945. The state's caseload now stands at 2,02,708. Since Saturday, 3,054 people have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 86.40 per cent.

After a complete lockdown, no new guidelines for WB

On Friday morning, various parts of West Bengal looked deserted as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. This can be assumed as the last lockdown as the government has not announced fresh dates for this month.

Public transport remained off the roads, and offices, banks, markets, and other commercial establishments were shut. Only essential services were allowed. Flight operations at the Kolkata international airport were suspended and long-distance trains were also rescheduled due to the lockdown. Ferry services through inland waterways were also suspended.

However, essential services including medicine shops, health establishments, petrol pumps, and the fire department were operational. However, all educational institutions remained closed.

