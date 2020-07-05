COVID-19: Meenakshi Lekhi Assures Centre's Help To States & UTs; Highlights Govt's Efforts

As Coronavirus continues to grapple the country, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said that the Centre will render all possible help to States and Union Territories to fight the pandemic. This statement from Lekhi comes after twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent.

During her visit to the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, she said that the central government has helped Delhi by providing ventilators, ambulances, masks etc.

"There should be no doubt Centre will help the states, UTs which will request it for help in combating COVID-19. The Centre will help them like it helped Delhi. The situation of Delhi, a few days before, was so worse that the bodies were piling up. Delhi had only 4000 ventilators a few days before - Centre provided the same number of ventilators," Lekhi said.

"There were 350 ambulances in Delhi and it has now been increased to 1,000. At least 4.5 lakh kits, 7-8 lakh N-95 masks and Rs 2.77 crore were provided to Delhi by the Centre. Using the land of Radha Soami Satsang Beas for developing a COVID Centre was an experiment. This place at Palam is also an air force station actually. All the machines used here are Made In India," she added.'

Furthermore, the BJP MP commented on allegations levied by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that India is importing Chinese products in huge amount, Lekhi said, "Rahul Gandhi and Congress are propaganda agency of China."

COVID-19 Recovery Rate In 21 States, UTs Higher Than National Average

Twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as India's case count mounted to 6.73 lakh and the death toll rose to 19,268. Collective and focused efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 by the government of India along with the states and union territories have led to the number of recovered COVID-19 patients to rise to 4,09,082 so far, it said.

Presently, there are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

