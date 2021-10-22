COVID-19: Oppn Parties Continue To Politicise 100 Cr Vaccine Milestone, Criticise PM Modi

A day after India achieved the historic feat administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination, the opposition continued to criticise the same. Attempting to undermine the incredible achievement, several leaders from various parties across the country on Friday continued to make remarks on the vaccination drive.

India on Thursday achieved the feat of completing 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs within the timespan of nine months.

Attacking the government and its successful vaccination drive, opposition leaders commonly spoke against the Centre’s celebration of the feat. While All India Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy commented that the country’s decision to export vaccines slowed down the process, Communist Party of India (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury claimed that China had a better vaccination drive than India.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation and said that the 100-crore vaccine was not just a number, but instead a new chapter in the history of India.

Oppn continues to politicise India’s vaccine achievement

Commenting on India’s vaccination drive, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said that there are only two countries in the world that has enough population to administer 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs. “The second country(China) with the population has already administered two doses of vaccine for its people. Only 21 per cent of the population in India have received both doses of vaccine. The government must now focus on completing PM Modi’s word of vaccinating all eligible individuals by the year’s end,” Yechury said.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Saugata Roy complained that India could have reached the achievement faster. “The vaccination drive slacked after PM Modi announced the exporting of COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries. The vaccination drive in India picked up again after the second wave of the pandemic. The country crossing the 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination mark is good but it could have been done faster,” the TMC MP said.

Speaking further on the two topic, Roy said that the WHO is yet to provide clearance for the Indian made COVAXIN vaccine. PM Modi should address this as many who took the vaccine are now in doubt.” Further commenting on PM Modi’s speech from early in the day, the TMC MP said that the PM’s claim of the country having a positive economic growth. He said that the government must take steps to support the economy post pandemic.

India administers 100 Crore COVID-19 vaccination jabs

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

