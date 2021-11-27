COVID-19: PM Modi Asks Officials To Review International Travel Amid Omicron Variant Scare

Amid mounting concerns over the new variant of Coronavirus emerging from South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials on Saturday to discuss the country's pandemic situation.

During the comprehensive meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the new variant of concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. PM directed officials to be proactive in light of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. He highlighted the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'.

'PM asks officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions'

In addition to this, PM Modi also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence. He said that people need to be more cautious and take proper precautions like masking and social distancing.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister urged the citizens to continue following social distancing and wear masks in light of the new variant, besides ensuring complete vaccination against the disease.

Reviewed the COVID-19 and vaccination related situation. In light of the new variant, we remain vigilant, with a focus on containment and ensuring increased second dose coverage. Would urge people to continue following social distancing and wear masks. https://t.co/ySXtQsPCag — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2021

During the meeting, PM Modi was given an overview of the sequencing efforts and the variants circulating in the country. He directed that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travelers and the community as per norms, tested through the network of labs already established under INSACOG, and early warning signal be relayed to COVID management team.

PM Modi instructed officials to coordinate with states to ensure that there are adequate buffer stocks of various medicines and review the functioning of medical infrastructure including pediatric facilities. He further asked officials to coordinate with states to ensure the proper functioning of PSA oxygen plants and ventilators.