COVID-19: PM Modi Gets Emotional During Interaction With Frontline Workers In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took stock of the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi while interacting with the doctors and frontline health workers in the city. In an emotional speech, Prime Minister Modi hailed the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys engaged in the fight against COVID-19 amid its second wave. In addition, during his tribute to the health workers, he also hailed the efforts taken by ambulance drivers in the city.

"As a servant of Kashi, I thank every Kashiwasi. Especially the work done by our doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys, ambulance drivers and all of you, it is truly admirable," said PM Modi

मैं काशी का एक सेवक होने के नाते हर एक काशीवासी का धन्यवाद देता हूँ।



विशेष रूप से हमारे डॉक्टर्स ने, नर्सेस ने, technicians, वॉर्ड बॉयज़, एम्ब्युलेन्स ड्राईवर्स, आप सभी ने जो काम किया है, वो वाकई सरहनीय है: PM

In addition, PM Modi also expressed his condolences to the people who succumbed due to Coronavirus. Moreover, PM Modi also lauded the efforts pertaining to the increase in ICU and oxygen beds in Varanasi in a short period of time. He added that the way Varanasi managed the situation is being discussed in other parts of the country.

"The speed with which Varanasi has increased the number of oxygen and ICU beds in such a short time and the way the Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID-19 Hospital has been activated so soon is also an example in itself;" said PM Modi

Varanasi has set a great example by the way it has equipped Pt Rajan Mishra COVID hospital & increased the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in the city, in such a short span of time: PM Modi

However, he also remarked that the battle against COVID-19 is still not over. The Prime Minister, therefore, emphasised on rural areas of Varanasi and Purvanchal. "With your tenacity, and with the common efforts of all of us, you have handled this attack of the epidemic to a great extent," he said. He maintained that medicine kits that are being supplied in the containment zones, also need to be provided in rural areas.

"We have to fight a long battle right now. Right now we have to pay a lot of attention to the rural areas of Varanasi and Purvanchal." he added

आपके तप से, और हम सबके साझा प्रयासों से महामारी के इस हमले को आपने काफी हद तक संभाला है।



लेकिन अभी संतोष का समय नहीं है।



हमें अभी एक लंबी लड़ाई लड़नी है।



अभी हमें बनारस और पूर्वांचल के ग्रामीण इलाकों पर भी बहुत ध्यान देना है: PM

PM Modi has also hailed the efforts to increase the RT-PCR testing capacity has increased. Additionally, he also spoke about the integrated COVID-19 command Centre and micro-containment zones. "By creating micro-containment zones on the principle of 'the remedy is where the sick', the way you are distributing medicines in cities and villages at home, this is a very good initiative." Modi added

With the concept of 'Jahan Bimar, Wahan Upchar', the practice of making containment zones to distributing door-to-door medicines in your city & villages is commendable: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also hailed the cleanliness efforts of Varanasi and remarked that the city has benefitted from it. "When i won the seat in 2014, I had asked you to clean Kashi. Today we are benefiting from the cleanliness we've achieved here." said Prime Minister Modi. Further hailing the efforts of Varanasi, he pointed out that people are looking after patients and senior citizens.

"People of Kashi are constantly looking after Patients and Senior citizens and they have surrendered themselves to selfless service by providing medicines for needy people,' he added

Prime Minister Modi speaks on Black Fungus

Prime Minister Modi has remarked that all necessary precautions should be taken in order to tackle Black Fungus that has emerged amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the doctors should share their experiences in order to benefit in the future.

"These days, cases of Black Fungus are being reported which is a new challenge in our fight against COVID-19. It is important to pay attention to the necessary precautions in order to deal with it," said PM Modi.

In our ongoing fight against COVID19, a new challenge of Black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi concluded his speech by expressing confidence and stating that Varanasi will overcome the battle against COVID-19. "I am sure that our collective efforts will bring positive results. Kashi will overcome this battle. I pray to baba Vishwanath that everyone should be safe and healthy. I thank you all." said PM Modi.