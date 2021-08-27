COVID-19: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre To Prepare For Possible Third Wave

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, raised concerns about a possible third COVID-19 wave hitting India, citing a shortage of vaccines and rapid mutations of the 2019 coronavirus.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gehlot wrote that due to the low availability of the COVID vaccine and the decrease in its effectiveness against new coronavirus, the possibility of a third wave increases. He urged the Government of India to take the experiences of other countries into consideration and ramp up preparedness against a possible third COVID-19 wave.

Rajasthan CM warns about the third wave of coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot stated that the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has already predicted the arrival of the third wave in India around September and October. Furthermore, he mentioned that more than 40,000 coronavirus cases are being reported every day in the country, with a large number of people still unvaccinated.

Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccines, he referred to the Disease Control Centre (CDC) and said that the Delta variant has reduced the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine. Due to this, several countries are now initiating booster shots for their citizens.

कोविड वैक्सीन की कम उपलब्धता एवं कोरोना के नए वैरिएंट्स के कारण कोविड वैक्सीन की प्रभावशीलता में कमी होने से तीसरी लहर के आने की आशंका बढ़ जाती है। इसलिए यह बेहद जरूरी है कि पूरी सावधानी बरती जाए। भारत सरकार भी अन्य देशों से अनुभव साझा कर आगे की तैयारी करे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 26, 2021

The Rajasthan chief minister said that due to an increased risk of the upcoming third wave, it is important to take utmost care and urged the Indian government to stay prepared.

In his tweet, CM Gehlot also spoke about initiatives taken by his government in Rajasthan. He said that the Rajasthan government has set up a genome sequencing lab at SMS Hospital for testing new variants. Furthermore, more than four crore people are been vaccinated in Rajasthan, of which more than one crore people have received both doses.

तीसरी लहर की आशंका को देखते हुए हम सभी को मुस्तैद रहना है। प्रदेश सरकार ने नए वैरिएंट्स के परीक्षण हेतु SMS हॉस्पिटल में जीनोम सीक्वेंसिंग लैब बनाई गई है। प्रदेश में 4 करोड़ से अधिक लोगों को कम से कम एक वैक्सीन डोज एवं 1 करोड़ से अधिक लोगों को दोनों डोज लगा दी गई हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 26, 2021

COVID-19 in India

As India continues to record a hike in COVID-19 cases with Kerala leading the chart, the threat of a third COVID-19 wave has increased over in the last few days. In such a situation, the need to speed up the administration of COVID-19 vaccines has become very important to control the spread of the virus. The Healthy Ministry earlier stated that in a major milestone, 50% of the eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in India.

On Friday, India reported 44,658 fresh COVID-19 cases, 32,988 recoveries, and 496 fatalities in 24 hours. Active cases in the country stood at 344,899.

(Image: Pixabay/PTI)