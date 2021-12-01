COVID-19: Rajasthan Min Alleges Centre Prioritised BJP-ruled States While Giving Vaccines

Rajasthan Health Minister PL Meena criticised the central government on Tuesday for "discriminatory distribution" of COVID vaccines, stating that BJP-controlled states receive more vaccine doses than those run by the opposition.

The minister's comments come after government sources reported on Monday that BJP-led states are ahead of the pack in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage. According to the research, no state ruled by Congress or its supporters has been able to provide the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 90% of its population and the second dosage to more than 50%.

"Initially, the Centre acted in a biased manner in COVID-19 vaccine delivery to states. Gujarat and other BJP-ruled states were given more vaccines, that's why there is a slight difference in vaccination coverage," the state health minister said. "We have asked all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to complete the second dose at the earliest," he added.

Earlier, Mohan Markam, the chief of the Chhattisgarh Congress, stated that the Centre was prejudiced in its vaccine deliveries to the states. He stated that the central government offered more number of vaccines to the states where there was a BJP administration and less numbers to states where there was an opposition government.

Markam also questioned the data on which the vaccine coverage analysis was based, alleging that the data had been juggled. He went on to praise Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for accelerating the state's vaccination drive. He stated that the state government ensures that the vaccine is widely distributed. Markam also questioned the data that was used to perform the vaccine analysis.

Meanwhile, according to the data, at least seven BJP-ruled states have reached 90% coverage for the first dose, while eight BJP-ruled states have reached 50% coverage for the second dose. Only 83.2% of persons in Chhattisgarh have received the first dose, while only 47.2% have received the second dose, according to the report.

According to data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, India has recorded 8,954 new Coronavirus infections, increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,96,776, with active cases numbering less than a lakh after 547 days. The death toll has grown to 4,69,247, according to figures updated at 8 a.m., adding 267 new fatalities.

The DCGI has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D in addition to Covishield and Covaxin. A total of about 78,82,24,788 people have been vaccinated, with 44,59,71,619 of them receiving the second dosage as well.

