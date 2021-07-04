COVID-19: Shivakumar Challenges K'taka Govt To Vaccinate 80 Percent Population In 3 Months

As India intensifies its vaccination effort amid fears of another wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has thrown a fresh challenge to the state government to vaccinate 80 per cent of the adult population with both doses in three months. Doing so can only save people from the upcoming third wave of COVID-19, he said.

"Experts are predicting that the third wave will hit us by October. However, if we fully vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population by September-end, there may be no third wave. Even if there is, it will be very mild. That is why I am asking the Karnataka government if they are up for this challenge?" said the Congress leader in a statement.

He lashed out at the government and said, "The government should stop talking about how many doses it has given. What matters is a double dose. With only a single dose, there is very little protection. With both doses, there is higher protection. Studies from Mumbai, London, New York are both saying both doses will save us."

Focusing on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Congress leader pointed out that the government "has to" provide both jabs to everyone. "The Karnataka government has to — has to — has to give both doses to at least 80 per cent adults in the state by 30 September. Failing which they will be responsible for the third wave," he added.

Praising the efforts taken by his party workers against the COVID-19 spread, Shivakumar also mentioned how his party organized vaccination camps and vaccinated around one lakh people free of cost.

Karnataka is currently moving towards unlock phase. The state regime has announced relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state from July 5.

The active cases in India continue to decline as recoveries outnumber the new cases. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 43,071 new coronavirus cases and 955 deaths. Meanwhile, a total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka tallied to 2082 followed by 86 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is still going on full throttle, as 63,87,849 doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered to 35,12,21,306.