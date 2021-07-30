COVID-19 Spike In Kerala: MoS Muraleedharan Slams State Govt For Surge In Cases

The COVID-19 cases in Kerala are increasing and have given the Centre a fresh set of concerns as the state is reporting more than 20,000 cases and accounts for 50% of the national cases. Slamming the formula followed by the state authorities, Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan on Friday said that Kerala's current COVID condition is because they followed 'unscientific' methods. While speaking to the media, MoS for External Affairs said that when both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) were following the Test, Trace, Treat method, Kerala started with tracing.

Speaking to Republic TV on Thursday, Muraleedharan stated that the state government wanted to utilise the pandemic for politics. He also claimed that fake propaganda had been running since the beginning of the pandemic and slammed the state government for their claims on Coronavirus handling.

"The Kerala government has tried to utilise this pandemic for political benefits and that's the whole purpose of these relaxations. In fact, there was fake propaganda right from the beginning of the pandemic when the state government claimed that they have contained the COVID-19 due to their effective management," said Muraleedharan.

It is pertinent to note that the recent spike was observed after the state provided relaxation for the celebration of Eid and marking that MoS V Muraleedharan mentioned that the move was 'was completely against principles'.

"The relaxation that was given on Eid was completely unscientific, it was completely against principles. Now the relaxation that has been given is not on the basis of cases increasing or decreasing, it's on political & vote bank considerations," added MoS V Muraleedharan.

MoS V Muraleedharan on weekend lockdown in Kerala

While speaking further on the lockdown restrictions announced by Kerala on the weekends, Muraleedharan said that this decision will further increase the spread.

"Lockdown is not on basis of any scientific basis. Every Saturday-Sunday is a lockdown. As a result, people rush to markets on Fridays & it causes a spike. Govt should follow scientific principles, observe guidelines of ICMR & also not use COVID for political gains," mentioned MoS MEA.

Kerala Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Alphons Kannanthanam also expressed his views on the matter and revealed his conversation with the Health Minister.

"When I talked to the Health Minister she told me that the reason behind increasing cases is maximum testing but I am not convinced with this explanation. I am happy that the Central team is reaching Kerala to ascertain the actual cause behind the rise," said K Alphons.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George says state under 'planned campaign'

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister, in her defence said that there is a campaign against the state amid increasing COVID-19 cases. She also added that the state is trying to trace all positive cases to ensure there is no third wave. The Health Minister has been giving one explanation which is a large number of COVID tests done by the state behind higher cases. According to the latest tally, Kerala logged 22,064 fresh cases. Meanwhile, India has also reported the highest number of cases since July 7 in the latest tally with 44,681 fresh Coronavirus infections.