'COVID-19 Created To Scare Us, Create Tensions On Border': MoS Railways Angadi

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday, without naming China, said that Coronavirus was created to "scare us" and to create tensions on the border. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Karnataka, he said that everyone should learn to live with the virus and follow all norms needed to combat the disease.

'We do not need to be scared of it'

"We all know who created the Coronavirus. It was created to scare us and to create tensions on the border, we know who did it. We have to learn to live with the coronavirus. We do not need to be scared of it. We must maintain social distancing and follow all the sanitation norms," Angadi said.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 397 new Coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count in the state to 10,118. According to the state health department, the death toll in the state has reached 164 after 14 fatalities were reported. As many as 6,151 people have been discharged so far.

India, China hold diplomatic talks

Meanwhile, India and China on Wednesday agreed that expeditious implementation of the previously agreed understanding on disengagement of troops from standoff points in eastern Ladakh would help ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two sides held diplomatic talks through video conference to explore ways to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh region.

The MEA said the situation in the region was discussed in detail and the Indian side conveyed its concerns over the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15. Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash. "In this regard, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the two delegations agreed that the expeditious implementation of the understanding of disengagement would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and the development of a broader relationship between the two countries. The talks were held between Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao.

The MEA said the two sides also agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military levels, including to resolve the existing situation peacefully. The talks took place two days after Chinese and Indian armies arrived at a "mutual consensus" to "disengage" from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

