COVID-19: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures No Shortage Of Oxygen, Beds Or Live-saving Drugs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a crucial meeting with Team-11 on the growing cases of COVID-19 via video conferencing in Lucknow where he detailed the initiatives of his government in arranging medical Oxygen across the state. Assuring that there was no shortage of Oxygen, beds or lifesaving drugs, the CM revealed that the state had 72 tankers to its service transporting Oxygen across UP.

"In the last 3 days, fresh COVID-19 positive cases have gone down in the state. There is no shortage of beds, oxygen and life-saving drugs in the State. In the last 6 years, Delhi did not get even one oxygen plant. But in the last 4 years, we have established 32 oxygen plants in the state. At present, we have 72 oxygen tankers transporting oxygen to hospitals across all districts in the state," said Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, yesterday UP became the first state to implement an Oxygen monitoring system designed to track the demand for Oxygen and ensure its supply in the quickest possible time. The herculean task to design and digitise the system was done in 24 hours and within two days, more than 40 tankers were tagged to the monitoring system.

As per the UP Government, after the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath issued specific directions asking officers concerned to ensure that no Government or private hospital denies admission to any COVID-19 patients if a bed is available. He also noted that if a bed is not available in the hospital, the patient should be sent to a private hospital with the expenses of the private hospital, being borne by the state under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Moreover, CM Yogi Adityanath has also instructed officers concerned to prepare district-wise lists of doctors, security personnel, paramedical staff etc who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and are willing to serve once again. These persons would be deployed persons at hospitals if necessary.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in new infections and coronavirus-related deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,51,314 and the toll to 10,959.

