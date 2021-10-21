COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone: UP CM Yogi Thanks Health Workers, PM Modi For 100 Crore Jabs

As India reached the milestone by administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged society to respect the health workers who safeguarded citizens' lives without caring about their own. While speaking to reporters from Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Lucknow. The nation on Thursday administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes it to Koo describing the 100 crore vaccine milestone as PM Modi's 'Skilled Leadership' and 'Committed Healthworkers'.

CM Yogi warns people to stay vigilant of COVID-19 virus

"In coming time this will greatly help to save lives of people. I am here at Saraswati Sishu Mandir and I saw the excitement in the eyes of people. I have been given the opportunity to honour those who took the second dose and also to the health workers here. I think we as a society should honour these health workers who did not care about their own lives but helped in saving people's lives. We also need to remain careful of crowded areas because we have no idea when will the virus take a turn and when it will start spreading rapidly again. Through vigilance and alertness, we can only help in eradicating this virus. I also thank PM Modi for this milestone," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

India achieves the historic feat

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will reach Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The country is set to witness celebrations and it is expected that announcements will be made on aeroplanes, ships, metros and railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and audio-visual film to mark the significance of 100 crore vaccination in India. The Historic sites of Surang Tila in Sirpur town of Chhattisgarh, Kailasanathar Temple at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, UNESCO World Heritage sites at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and various other places were decorated and lit up to mark the celebrations.