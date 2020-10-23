'Covid-19 Vaccine Promise Shows Our Commitment To Healthcare In Bihar': Law Min RS Prasad

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network about making COVID-19 vaccine available for everyone in the state. Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the NDA government will form in Bihar again and that they will give the vaccine to all people for free once it is approved. 'The promise for vaccine shows our commitment for the people Bihar and their health,' he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: 'Every Govt's priority should be healthcare'

Speaking further about the vaccine, the Union Minister said that the government will give the COVID-19 vaccine to all people of Bihar for free. Expressing his disappointment over people claiming promotion of healthcare facilities in the state is a political topic, he said, "Is it is wrong to talk about health in politics?" Taking a dig at the opposition, the Union Law Minister emphasised there are many politicians who make big promises during elections but fail to realise them later'. Every government's priority should be healthcare,' he added.

Referring to the government's decision to give the free vaccine to people in Bihar, the Union Minister said, 'Vaccine promise is revolutionary'. He said, 'There is a right to give manifesto and it is our manifesto in which we have promised to give Coronavirus vaccine and improve healthcare facilities in Bihar'. While slamming Rahul Gandhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad asked him to first improve the condition of his own party. If we have promised for this in the manifesto, then what is the problem, he added.

'There is no confusion, Nitish Kumar will be the CM'

When Republic Media Network's Prakash Singh on Thursday asked the Union Minister about the confusion regarding Chirag Paswan, he said that there is no confusion in BJP. 'Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister and will continue to remain the Chief Minister of Bihar,' he added. When he was further asked about how many seats were offered to Paswan in NDA, replied that he does not wish to comment on the same as Home Minister Amit Shah has already spoken about it.

"We have developed Bihar. We have provided jobs, electricity, and are also going to install optical fibre in 45,000 villages of the state. Modi Ji says that India will develop only if Bihar develops. So we are going to fight these elections on the issue of development done by Nitish Kumar and the lawlessness during the RJD era," said Union Law and Justice Minister.

Bihar Elections 2020

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

